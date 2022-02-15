Tuesday's preps: W. Bloomfield first team in state to beat Edison since 2018

West Bloomfield — It would be safe to say West Bloomfield’s girls basketball team has grown up, becoming the first team from the state of Michigan in more than four years to defeat Detroit Edison, earning a 65-62 win on Tuesday night.

West Bloomfield — 5-1 and ranked No. 2 in The News Super 20 poll — showcased an excellent backcourt of senior point guard Myonna Hooper and the Davis twins, sophomore sensations in Summer and Indya who both already have multiple Big Ten offers.