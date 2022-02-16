Metro Detroit high school skiing notebook: Milford girls get ready for regionals

Jonathan Szczepaniak

The Lakes Valley Conference has been put on notice after the dominant showing by the Milford girls’ team over the past week.

Milford was already prepared to make a run at state, but an impressive showing in the conference championship only solidified its chances.

Headlined by senior captains Makayla Woolhiser and Maddie Melody, Milford finished first in both the Southeastern Michigan Ski League championship and the Lakes Valley Conference championship at Pine Knob. Melody took home first-place finishes in both slaloms at Pine Knob while Woolhiser tallied a fifth- and seventh-place finish.