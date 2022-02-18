Friday's preps: Edsel Ford hits 'clutch free throws' to down Southgate, 60-51

Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

Ahmed Algabri was the game's leading scorer with 18 points and he added 11 rebounds in Edsel Ford’s 60-51 win. Giovanni Hugan and Jake Peer each scored 13 for Southgate Anderson (2-13, 1-10 Downriver League). Edsel Ford is 8-9, 7-6.

“We had the lead most of the game," coach Ibrahim Baydoun said. "Caleb Smith hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter and that jump started us. At the end of the game, we chipped away by hitting clutch free-throws."