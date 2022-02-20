Prep notes: James Scott working his magic in first season at Warren Michigan Collegiate
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Warren Michigan Collegiate is one of the boys basketball teams having tremendous success under the spotlight this winter.
Warren Michigan Collegiate finished 12-7 last season, losing to Romulus Summit Academy 57-35 in the Charter League semifinals, then getting bounced out of the districts by Detroit Loyola.
Enter James Scott as head coach, and Warren Michigan Collegiate carries a 13-1 record into Friday night’s Charter League championship game at Romulus Summit Academy (14-2).