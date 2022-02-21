Renaissance takes PSL title game in style, defeating Mumford, 48-36

Rochester — Sophomore guard Makayla Johnson played a key role in a 12-0 first-half run to help Detroit Renaissance defeat Detroit Mumford 48-36 in the PSL girls basketball championship game Monday evening at Oakland University’s Athletics Center O’Rena.

Renaissance, 14-5, didn’t get to play in the PSL title game last season due to COVID issues, but did return for the state tournament, advancing to the state title game at the Breslin Center where it lost to Hudsonville.