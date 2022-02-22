Michigan high school gymnastics notebook: Teams to watch at regionals
By Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News
The gymnastics season is officially down to two of its premier meets: regionals and states.
The regionals will take place March 5 at four separate regions throughout the state. The top three teams in each in region will advance to the state finals.
With most of the conference meets finished, teams play the waiting game and will try to get focused on these events for the next couple weeks.