Tuesday's preps: Henderson makes game-winning shot for Walled Lake Central

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Jaden Henderson score the game-winning, two-point basket for Walled Lake Central in a 28-27 victory over Milford in high school girls basketball on Tuesday.

Kylei Anderson scored 12 points for Walled Central (7-10, 7-7 Lakes Valley). Jenna Hoppe had 11 for Milford (10-7, 8-5).

Other Tuesday girls games

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, HW Chandler Park 22: Krista Ridgeway had 15 points and eight steals, Mackenzie Stein scored 14 and Bella Elsey 10 for Lakeview (15-4). Isis Harris scored 10 for Chandler Park (7-7).