St. Mary's downs defending champ U-D Jesuit for 65-43 semifinal win

Ypsilanti – JaVaughn Hannah took it upon himself to make sure Orchard Lake St. Mary’s would avenge a pair of Central Division losses to U-D Jesuit in the Catholic League tournament semifinals Wednesday night at the Convocation Center.

Hannah, a 6-foot-4 senior, helped St. Mary’s – 14-4 and ranked No. 4 in The News Super 20 poll – to a dominating 65-43 victory over defending champion and No. 3 U-D Jesuit (12-5) which swept the regular season series (65-61, 57-56).