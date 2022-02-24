Thursday's preps: Grosse Pointe South upsets Detroit Renaissance, 76-65

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Grosse Pointe South overcame a slow start to upset Detroit Renaissance 76-65 on Thursday night.

“We came out sluggish, they went up 8 to 10 points on us, but everytime they made a run, we answered them,” said Grosse South’s head coach Steve Benard. “That was the biggest advantage we had in the game.”

South was led by Anthony Benard’s 24 point and seven rebound performance, which included 10 points in the final quarter. Coach Benard said that although Renaissance keyed on him, Anthony was still able to affect the game by holding the team down on the glass and getting to the free throw line, which helped them get the win.

Benard also praised the team for having a lot of players contribute in scoring, which Benard said they haven’t had all season. One of those players was Karter Richards, who was 10-14 from the field with 20 points.

Benard said the team was ready to play, and that the win is great for the program and hopes it carries for the rest of the season.

Grosse Pointe South is now 8-10 with their third straight win. Renaissance, who was led in scoring by Juan Maxie’s 24, has lost two straight and now sits at 11-6.

Boys Games

Auburn Hills Avondale 56, Pontiac 51: John Flowers had 17 points and Da’Veon Hall 19 for Pontiac (1-7, 1-4 OAA). Jeremiah Phillips had 10 points and Bop Howard 13 for Avondale.

Detroit Douglass 48, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 39: Preston Kelly scored 15, Antonio Sanders 12, and Maurice Shumate had 10 points with 13 rebounds for Detroit Douglass (5-13). Parkway Christian is 1-16.

Hamtramck 75, Dearborn Advanced Tech 54: Frank Bassett had 12 points and Aaron Allen had 11 and 10 rebounds for Hamtramck (15-3). Jayden Williams had 26 points for Advanced Tech.

Girls Games

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 39, Livonia Clarencville 33: Ava Thomas had 14 points and Sofia Salinas 12 for Roeper (8-8). Clarencville is 13-6.

Detroit Cass Tech 51, Dearborn Divine Child 50: Kennedy Blair had 23 points for Divine Child. Taylor Williams had 12 points, Mya Anderson 13, and Kayla Mount 17 and 14 rebounds for Cass Tech (7-5).

Grosse Pointe North 49, Lake Fenton 44: Natalie Babcock scored 17, Sophia Borowski 15, and Annabel Ayrault 12 for Grosse North (15-5). Cola Sisk had 13 and Savannah Fellebaun 10 for Lake Fenton (17-3).

Hartland 63, Howell 48: Leah Lappin had 22 points for Hartland (19-1). Maeve St. John had 14 points for Howell (15-5).

Roseville 56, Warren Mott 27: Trinity Brown had 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five steals and Diamond Iverson 16 or Roseville (10-9). Addison Brown had 16 points for Mott (2-15).

Scoreboard

Boys

Charter

Detroit Communication at HW Chandler Park

Detroit Old Redford at Pontiac A&T

Catholic

Macomb Lutheran North at BH Cranbrook Kingswood, 7:30

Huron

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 57, Carleton Airport 42

SEC

Temperance Bedford 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 58

WWAC

Redford Thurston 68, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 53

Romulus at Melvindale

Others

Canton Prep at Hope of Detroit, 5

Taylor Trillium 72, Detroit Leadership 23

Warren Michigan Math & Science 55, Taylor Prep 48

Girls

Catholic

Westland Huron Valley at SH Parkway Christian, 4

Huron

Carleton Airport 40, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 36

KLAA

Brighton 45, Livonia Franklin 31

Northville 43, Dearborn Fordson 41

Novi 38, Dearborn 24

Plymouth 60, Westland John Glenn 18

Salem 58, Livonia Stevenson 40

MAC

Center Line at Warren Fitzgerald

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 44, Ferndale University 39

Berkley at Bloomfield Hills

Birmingham Seaholm at Harper Woods

Ferndale at Oak Park, 5:30

Farmington 60, Pontiac 25

Oxford 41, Rochester Adams 29

Rochester 45, Lake Orion 25

RH Stoney Creek at Birmingham Groves

Clarkston 68, Royal Oak 31

North Farmington 53, Troy Athens 46

West Bloomfield 68, Southfield A&T 20

SEC

Ann Arbor Pioneer 52, Temperance Bedford 44

WWAC

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 54, Redford Thurston 50

Others

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Ann Arbor Skyline 44

Hamtramck 52, Dearborn Advanced Tech 25

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at New Haven Merritt Academy, 5:30

Erie Mason 56, New Boston Huron 34

Redford Westfield 67, Saline 50

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, Royal Oak Shrine 26

Troy 58, Holly 19

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Lincoln Park, 6