Davison tops Catholic Central for Division 1 wrestling championship

Kalamazoo — Davison junior Josh Barr knew what he had to do heading into the final match of the Division 1 championship match against No. 2 seeded Detroit Catholic Central Saturday evening at the Wings Event Center.

With top-seeded and defending state champion Davison holding a 26-21 lead Barr just had to avoid getting pinned by two-time Catholic Central state champion and Iowa State-bound Manny Rojas and again Davison would be holding the ultimate trophy.