St. Mary’s claims Catholic League title, handles Catholic Central 68-48
By Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News
After knocking off top-seed U-D Jesuit in the Catholic League semifinals, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated Detroit Catholic Central 68-48 in the championship game Saturday night at Eastern Michigan University.
St. Mary’s (15-4) now has two championships in three years under coach Todd Covert.
After a COVID season last year halted a potential title run, Covert said the title was a primary focus for his team entering this season.