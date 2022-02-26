St. Mary’s claims Catholic League title, handles Catholic Central 68-48

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

After knocking off top-seed U-D Jesuit in the Catholic League semifinals, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated Detroit Catholic Central 68-48 in the championship game Saturday night at Eastern Michigan University.

St. Mary’s (15-4) now has two championships in three years under coach Todd Covert.

After a COVID season last year halted a potential title run, Covert said the title was a primary focus for his team entering this season.