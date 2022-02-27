Breaking down the Michigan girls high school basketball state tournament
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Darrin McAllister has done an outstanding job in his first season as head coach at West Bloomfield, guiding the Davis twins & Co. to 18 straight wins after a season-opening loss at Dexter, including a late-season 65-62 win over a Detroit Edison team which was nationally ranked.
Now, McAllister will try to guide West Bloomfield — ranked No. 1 in The News' Super 20 — to a long, successful state tournament run.