Ann Arbor — Sophie Canen capped off an unforgettable month by helping Saline to a one-sided 62-33 win over Ann Arbor Huron in a Division 1 district opener Monday night to open up the state tournament.

Canen, a 5-foot-10 guard who will play next year at Hope, scored eight of her 12 points in the opening quarter, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.