Metro Detroit high school bowling notebook: Oxford overcomes to win OAA Red

Jared Ramsey

Special to The Detroit News

The season began with tragedy for the Oxford program.

The school shooting at Oxford High in November took the lives of one of the team members, Justin Shilling, and left his teammates and the community reeling.

The team had the option to pass on competing, but chose to continue to bowl after a brief delay to the start of their season. The tragedy has helped strengthen the bond on both the boys and girls team during the season. according to Oxford bowling coach JR Lafnear.