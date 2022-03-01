Harris, Regan win GOP state House primaries; Pepper wins Democratic contest
HIGH SCHOOLS

Tuesday's preps: Robichaud hands Romulus first conference loss

The Detroit News

Robichaud handed Romulus its first conference loss of the season at home on Tuesday night, 44-39. Romulus was 12-0 in the Western Wayne Athletic Conference until rival Robichaud notched the win.

Jalen Carter had 17 points and 10 assists and Damaurie Patrick had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Robichaud (13-3, 11-2 WWAC). Quinton Coleman had 12 points and five assists and Xavior Thompson scored seven for Romulus (12-5, 12-1).

