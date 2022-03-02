See which football powers will play in the 2022 Prep Kickoff Classic

Detroit — The high-school football season again will kick off in style in Detroit.

The six matchups for the 17th annual Prep Kickoff Classic were announced Wednesday by the Detroit Sports Commission, with games set for Aug. 25-27 at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State. The event is headlined by reigning Division 1 champion Belleville's game against Novi at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

“The Detroit Sports Commission is proud to once again kick off the high-school football season in Michigan with an exciting lineup of games at a great setting in the heart of Midtown Detroit,” Marty Dobek, deputy director of the DSC, said in a statement. “The 2022 event will feature a tremendous collection of high school football teams from the state and also include the colorful pageantry of bands and cheerleaders for fans to experience at this annual signature event in the city of Detroit.”

The matchups are as follows:

► Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Macomb Dakota, 4 p.m. Aug. 25.

► Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. West Bloomfield, 7 p.m. Aug. 25.

► Allen Park vs. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 4 p.m. Aug. 26.

► Belleville vs. Novi, 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

► Dexter vs. Grosse Pointe South, 1 p.m. Aug. 27.

► River Rouge vs. Cedar Springs, 4 p.m. Aug. 27.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date, and be available at detroitsports.org.

Detroit-based Xenith, maker of football safety equipment, will be the title sponsor for a sixth year.

“Xenith is thrilled to be back as the title sponsor of the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic,” Abby Jacobs, Xenith director of strategic partnerships, said Wednesday. “The Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic marks the beginning of our favorite time of the year, and we’re proud to continue our support of the Detroit Sports Commission and the local prep football community during this weekend celebration of gridiron action.”

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984