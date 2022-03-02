Wednesday's preps: Marian advances to Division 1 district title game vs. West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield — Mary Cicerone guided Catholic League champion Birmingham Marian to a 56-31 district semifinal win over North Farmington Wednesday night.

It was career win No. 707 for Cicerone, who announced earlier this season she was retiring at the end of the season.

Will Marian (15-6) have another win in the cards for Cicerone who led Marian to six state championships (Class A titles in 1988, 1992, ’96, 98, 2014-15)?