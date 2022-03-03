Thursday's preps: Ecorse seniors lead team over Westland John Glenn

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Ecorse used strong performances from its seniors to take a 63-58 victory against Westland John Glenn Thursday night.

Ecorse played on senior night and was led in scoring by senior guard Derrick Kemp, who had 20 points and seven rebounds.

“(Derrick) has been dynamic for us all year as we’ve fought through injuries from our top guards, he stepped up and carried us tonight,” Ecorse assistant coach Rashad Jones said.