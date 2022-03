By Jared Ramsey

After bowling all year with a chip on their shoulder, the Macomb Dakota girls reached the mountaintop, taking down Davison in the state championship by a score of 1,222 to 1,120.

Dakota led by a narrow 11-pin margin after the two baker games and pulled away during the regular game to win by 102 pins. They were led by Haylie Patterson and Jillian Lipinski, who bowled a 223 and 185 in the regular game to expand Dakota’s lead.