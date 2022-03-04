Badge, Swiderski close in on becoming four-time state wrestling champs

Detroit – Logan Badge of Clinton came into the State Individual Wrestling Finals at Ford Field with a goal of becoming a four-time state champion, joining the prestigious list of 30 who have reached the milestone since 1979.

Badge dominated his competition on Friday, coming away with a 34-second pin in his first-round match against Nathan Tremble of Standish-Sterling, then a pin in the second period of his quarterfinal match at 189 pounds in Division 3 against Ethan Hammond of Otisville Lakeville.