State wrestling individual finals: Mumford's Smith makes history as PSL's first state champ

Detroit Mumford senior Ja’Marcus Smith set history by becoming the first wrestler from the PSL to win a state championship.

Smith won it in impressive style, pinning Lowell’s Carter Cichocki with two seconds remaining after building a 10-1 lead in the 103-pound final in Division 2.

Smith earned the right to wrestle for the championship by defeating Cichocki’s teammate, Landon Musgrave 7-2 in a semifinal Friday night.