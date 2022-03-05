State wrestling individual finals: Mumford's Smith makes history as PSL's first state champ
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Detroit Mumford senior Ja’Marcus Smith set history by becoming the first wrestler from the PSL to win a state championship.
Smith won it in impressive style, pinning Lowell’s Carter Cichocki with two seconds remaining after building a 10-1 lead in the 103-pound final in Division 2.
Smith earned the right to wrestle for the championship by defeating Cichocki’s teammate, Landon Musgrave 7-2 in a semifinal Friday night.