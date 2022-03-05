HIGH SCHOOLS

State wrestling individual finals: Mumford's Smith makes history as PSL's first state champ

David Goricki
The Detroit News

Detroit Mumford senior Ja’Marcus Smith set history by becoming the first wrestler from the PSL to win a state championship.

Smith won it in impressive style, pinning Lowell’s Carter Cichocki with two seconds remaining after building a 10-1 lead in the 103-pound final in Division 2.

Detroit Mumford senior Jamarcus Smith, background, takes down Lowell freshman Carter Cichocki in the Division 2 103-pound championship match. Smith defeated Cichocki by pin.

Smith earned the right to wrestle for the championship by defeating Cichocki’s teammate, Landon Musgrave 7-2 in a semifinal Friday night.

