Friday's preps: Orchard Lake St. Mary's edges King in Operation Friendship game
By Kameron Goodwill
Special to The Detroit News
In a back-and-forth physical game at Calihan Hall Friday night, Orchard Lake St Mary’s escaped with a close 50-49 victory over Detroit King in the annual Operation Friendship game.
In the game’s last moments, JaVaughn Hannah drew a shooting foul with less than a second left, sinking both free throws and securing the victory in a game between two of the top five ranked teams in the state.