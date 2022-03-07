Monday's preps: Marshall helps No. 12 Western rally past River Rouge in OT

Detroit — A pair of The News top 20 teams played in a Division 1 district opener Monday night at East English Village with No. 12 Detroit Western coming back from a 17-point second-half deficit to defeat No. 20 River Rouge, 75-71, in overtime.

And, it was a strange finish at that with River Rouge called for technical fouls, the first with 13.1 seconds left in regulation, and the final one with 13.7 seconds remaining in overtime.