Metro Detroit high school gymnastics notebook: Teams, individuals to watch at state finals

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Here are some of the gymnasts and teams to watch at the state finals this weekend at White Lake Lakeland.

Individuals

Katie and Emma Stewart, Salem

It’s said that outside of the team comradery aspect, gymnastics is an individual sport. That might be true, but a pair of sisters who continuously fight to one-up each other may say otherwise. Katie and Emma Stewart, both Division 1 gymnasts for Salem, have helped Salem make a name for itself this year on the gymnastics scene.