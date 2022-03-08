HIGH SCHOOLS

Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: Detroit Catholic Central looks for another title

Scotty Bentley
Special to The Detroit News

The hockey season will come to a close this weekend with the state semifinals on Thursday and Friday, and all three state championships games on Saturday at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Here's a breakdown of each division.

Sean Clark, head coach for the Warren De La Salle hockey team, gives instructions during practice at the Mt. Clemens Ice Arena, March 7, 2022.

Division 1

The last two matchups in this bracket will have Detroit Catholic Central, the top-ranked team in the state, taking on Midland in one semifinal; Brighton faces Grandville in the other.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now