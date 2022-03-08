Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: Detroit Catholic Central looks for another title
Scotty Bentley
Special to The Detroit News
The hockey season will come to a close this weekend with the state semifinals on Thursday and Friday, and all three state championships games on Saturday at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.
Here's a breakdown of each division.
Division 1
The last two matchups in this bracket will have Detroit Catholic Central, the top-ranked team in the state, taking on Midland in one semifinal; Brighton faces Grandville in the other.