Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: Detroit Catholic Central looks for another title

Scotty Bentley

Special to The Detroit News

The hockey season will come to a close this weekend with the state semifinals on Thursday and Friday, and all three state championships games on Saturday at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Here's a breakdown of each division.

Division 1

The last two matchups in this bracket will have Detroit Catholic Central, the top-ranked team in the state, taking on Midland in one semifinal; Brighton faces Grandville in the other.