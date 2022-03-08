Oxford's John Asciutto finalist for high school basketball courage award

Oxford senior John Asciutto has been named a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.

Asciutto was shot in an attack that left four dead Nov. 30 in the shooting at Oxford High School. Asciutto was shot in the leg.

Asciutto, who played on the football team and is a member of the basketball team as well, is one of 10 finalists after a nomination process which had hundreds of entries from coaches and athletic directors across the country.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce a female and male winner on April 12.

The Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award recognizes a high school basketball player who has consistently gone above and beyond throughout the basketball season and has demonstrated courage in their approach to their team, school and community.

Asciutto, who shot in the leg, had been medically cleared to resume competition and was back on the court, playing in the game against Berkley on Oxford Strong Day on Feb. 4.

“As we evaluated the nominations and our committee ultimately selects two winners in the coming weeks, we feel it’s important to recognize all 10 finalists and celebrate them as role models in their communities,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club in a statement.

“John and the entire Oxford community have been in our thoughts since Nov. 30. We can’t imagine what they have had to endure. Their courage is beyond incredible.”

Jersey Mike’s will make a donation to the players’ high school basketball programs in honor of the two winners. Winners will be recognized at their school and through a video tribute shared across the Naismith Trophy and Jersey Mike’s websites and social accounts.

