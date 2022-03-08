Tuesday's preps: Whitehorn puts on Miss Basketball performance in Edison's regional semifinal win
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Detroit — Ruby Whitehorn showed how much she wants to win a state championship her senior year after Detroit Edison was forced to the sidelines the previous two years due to the COVID pandemic.
Whitehorn helped Edison earn its third straight state championship her freshman year before not getting the chance to take her team to another state title run … until this season.