At Orchard Lake St. Mary's, top baseball prospect has basketball title on the brain for now

Jack Crighton desperately wants to help Orchard Lake St. Mary’s earn its first basketball state championship since 2000.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Crighton already has a pair of state titles in baseball, along with a scholarship to play baseball next year at Michigan. Crighton will be the starting third baseman on St. Mary’s nationally ranked team — No. 1, according to MaxPreps — in a few weeks.