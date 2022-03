Royal Oak — Sonny Wilson showed why he is considered one of the premier juniors in the state Wednesday night in leading U-D Jesuit to a one-sided 80-57 victory over Detroit Renaissance in a Division 1 district semifinal.

Wilson, a 6-foot-1 point guard, scored 29 to put U-D Jesuit – 15-5 and ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 poll - into Friday’s 7 p.m. district final against Oak Park (15-5)..