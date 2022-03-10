Boys hockey: Late goal lifts Trenton over Brother Rice in Division 2 semifinal

Scott Bentley

Special to The Detroit News

Trenton defeated Birmingham Brother Rice, 4-2, in a Division 2 semifinal at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Hayden Oboza scored the winning goal with just under three minutes to play, only a minute after Brother Rice had climbed back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score.

With 12:48 remaining in the first period, senior Matthew Krueger scoted for Trenton on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle. Senior Gavin Witt picked up the assist.