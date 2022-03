Scotty Bentley

Special to The Detroit News

Plymouth — Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated De La Salle Collegiate 2-1 (3OT) in an electric back-and-forth game on Friday, advancing to the Division 2 state championship.

“These guys' goal all year has been to get a state championship,” St. Mary's coach Brian Klanow said. “We don’t focus so much on wins and losses because we’re gonna learn from losses.”