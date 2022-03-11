Friday's hoops: Cass Tech eliminates King in overtime

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — Clutch plays and poor free-throw shooting helped Detroit Cass Tech prevail in a 58-54 overtime thriller against Detroit King on Friday night.

It was another great battle between two of the best in the Detroit PSL, who were meeting for the second time this season. The teams entered the game with a combined five losses. King beat Cass Tech during in the season, but Cass moved on with the last laugh.