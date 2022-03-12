HIGH SCHOOLS

Division 1 hockey: Catholic Central thumps Brighton to win 20th state title

Scott Bentley
Special to The Detroit News

Plymouth — Detroit Catholic Central gave new meaning to word "score" Saturday with its 20th state title in hockey. 

Catholic Central convincingly defeated Brighton 5-1 to take home the Division I championship.

Detroit Catholic Central's Jack Swamba (27) celebrates a goal with teammates during the third period.

The Division I title game was played before a packed house at USA Arena in Plymouth.

The atmosphere was electric and the student sections showed up large and loud, for a matchup between the two teams that have won every Division I title since 2012.

