Division 1 hockey: Catholic Central thumps Brighton to win 20th state title
Scott Bentley
Special to The Detroit News
Plymouth — Detroit Catholic Central gave new meaning to word "score" Saturday with its 20th state title in hockey.
Catholic Central convincingly defeated Brighton 5-1 to take home the Division I championship.
The Division I title game was played before a packed house at USA Arena in Plymouth.
The atmosphere was electric and the student sections showed up large and loud, for a matchup between the two teams that have won every Division I title since 2012.