By Scott Bentley

Special to The Detroit News

Plymouth — Collin Lemanski played the game of his life on the biggest stage Saturday night, posting a shutout as Midland Dow defeated Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 2-0, to win its first Division 3 state title.

“It doesn’t seem real to be honest with you,” Dow coach Richard Blasy said. “It’s unbelievable … but it’s always been about the boys.”