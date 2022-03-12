Remember to set your clocks forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday
HIGH SCHOOLS

Division 2 hockey: Hartland shakes off late goal, defeats Trenton in OT for title

By Scott Bentley
Special to The Detroit News

Plymouth — Ian Kastamo scored off a rebound 3:22 into overtime and Hartland defeated Trenton, 3-2, on Saturday to win the Division 2 boys hockey championship.

“It’s the best goal I’ve ever scored.” Kastamo, a freshman, said.

Kastamo found himself down low in front of the net despite being one of the smaller players on the ice. But that didn’t stop him from etching his name in Hartland’s history forever.

