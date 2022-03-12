Saturday's preps: Pioneer, Skyline both bring home MHSAA titles to Ann Arbor in swimming

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Division 1

Ann Arbor Pioneer showed once more why it’s a powerhouse in high school swimming claiming its second-straight Division one Michigan High School Athletic Association title and sixth since 2003. Pioneer, who scored 365 points, was 98 points higher than second-place Northville Saturday night at the Holland Aquatics Center.

Pioneer stormed out the gate finishing first in the 200 relay behind seniors Jack Wilkening, Alex Farmer, Robert Yang, and sophomore Gabriel Sanchez. Seniors Teodor Jaworksi and Ryan Hume continued to pace Pioneer taking first in 200 freestyle and 200 IM respectively. Hume took first in the 500 freestyle as well while Sanchez added a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle.

Wilkening pointed high for Pioneer behind a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle and second in 100 backstroke. Wilkening, Hume, and Yang teamed up with senior Harrison Sanders to claim first in the 400 freestyle relay.

When Pioneer wasn’t dominating the relay, its impressive core of swimmers was standing tall in the freestyle. Pioneer will return next year to defend its back-to-back streak, while Northville will look to improve on its impressive showing this year at the state meet.

Northville coach Rich Bennett couldn’t be more pleased with how his seniors performed in order to secure a second-place spot.

“We set a goal that we’d maximize our points and score a 270, and we got a 267,” Bennett said. “We threw everything we had at them (Pioneer), and we knew they were going to do really well.”

Northville broke its 15-year-old school record and finished second in the 400 relay timing in at 3:06:01 behind seniors Evan ScottoDivetta, Leo Simoncini, sophomore Phillip Zhavoronkov, and junior Nathan Xiao.

Northville struggled to find its footing early on, but ScottoDivetta and Simoncini would take third and fourth respectively in the 50 freestyle to put Northville on the board. Both swimmers would return later trading places in the 100 freestyle.

“We were counting on them for big points,” Bennett said. “We knew those were two events we wanted to focus on.”

Senior Andy Diaz placed third in diving for Northville to keep the scores rolling, but the 200 relay was what really gave Northville the boost.

ScottoDivetta, Simoncini, and seniors Kyle McCullough and Nate Obrigkeit teamed up to take home first in the 200 relay for Northville with a 1:23.88 time.

Northville scored points in each event for the first time in school history.

Holland, Saline, and Macomb Dakota rounded out the top-five with notable schools Detroit Catholic Central (8th), Bloomfield Hills (9th), and Novi (10th) all placing in the top-ten.

Notable finishes were Rochester senior Jack VanHowe taking first in the 100 backstroke, Waterford Mott junior Alex Poulin taking first in diving, and Howell senior Kevin Mass taking second in the 50 freestyle.

Division 2

Earning its second title, first in Division two, since 2018, Ann Arbor Skyline jumped back on top in no time in the Division two. Skyline scored 291 points to claim the Division two MHSSA title at Oakland University Saturday night.

Skyline captured early points behind first-place finishes from senior Evan McKelvey and Mathew Lee in 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle respectively. McKelvey and Lee would later finish first and second in the 100 freestyle to keep Skyline consistent.

Senior Ben Kurniawan tallied first in 100 butterfly and would team-up alongside McKelvey, Lee, and junior Jack Staunton to finish first in the 200 relay. Skyline would struggle later on in the meet, but the relay paid dividends for Skyline as it placed first in the 400 relay behind McKelvey, Lee, Kurniawan, and sophomore Lucas Caswell.

Its dominating performance in the relay and freestyle would be enough for Skyline as it edged second-place U-D Jesuit by 25 points.

Senior Drew Collins took first in the 200 IM and second in the 100 backstroke for U-D Jesuit while senior Christian Bouchillon took first in the 100 backstroke. Jesuit found itself looking up to Skyline with second-place finishes in both the 400 and 200 relay.

Grosse Pointe South (238), Birmingham Groves (204), and Birmingham Seaholm (150) rounded out the top-five.

Groves, who finished eight last year, saw significant improvement behind sophomore sensation Angus MacDonald. MacDonald took second in the 200 IM and second in 500 freestyle.

“He’s somebody that’s very tuned into the meets,” Groves coach Rick Forrest said. “He’s a very competitive guy, and he wants what’s best for the team.”

Junior Ian Duncan took second in the 200 freestyle.

Groves walked out excited in the end to not only see progress, but for what next season could bring as well.

“For the seniors, it was pretty emotional to do it for the last time,” Forrest said. “It was pretty emotional and for our guys to hold some hardware, we walked out there pretty happy.”

Other notable first-place finishes were Grosse Pointe South junior Logan Hepner in diving, Walled Lake Northern junior Sean Diffenderfer in the 500 freestyle, Byron Center senior Michael Grover in 100 breastroke, and Grosse Pointe South in the 200 relay.

Division 3

After East Grand Rapids snapped its four-year streak of runner-up finishes, it started a new streak this year winning back-to-back Division three MHSAA titles. East Grand Rapids scored a 272 Saturday at Calvin University in Grand Rapids to bring home the hardware and remain back on top of the division.

Senior Charley Bayer brought home first in diving while sophomore Carter Kegle took first in the 500 freestyle.

Holland Christian came in second at 214 while Spring Lake (191), Grand Rapids Christian (187), and Pinckney (154) rounded out the top-five.

Notable first-place finishes were Milan senior Andrew Dobrzanski in 200 freestyle and 100 breastroke, Pinckney senior Erik Bolang in 200 IM, Spring Lake senior Charles Brown in 50 freestyle, Pinckney senior Tyler Ray in 100 butterfly and backstroke, and Grand Rapids Christian sophomore Ben Sytsma in 100 freestyle.

Jonathan Szczepaniak is a freelance writer.