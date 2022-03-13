Prep basketball notebook: Madness of March on display in state tournaments

They call it March Madness for a reason, and that phrase can be backed up by a number of games during the opening week of the boys basketball state tournament.

Detroit Western, ranked No. 12 in The News Super 20 poll and the PSL runner-up, came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat No. 20 River Rouge, 75-71, in overtime on the opening night, a Division 1 district first-round game at Detroit East English.