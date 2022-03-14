Monday's preps: Hamtramck continues magical ride with regional semifinal win over U-D Jesuit

Detroit — Hamtramck won its first district championship in 38 years Friday, then took down one of the top powers in the state Monday evening in a 61-48 regional semifinal victory over U-D Jesuit in front of a packed house at Renaissance High.

Hamtramck’s guards – seniors Hershel Marion, Aaron Allen, 6-foot-5 Robert Davis, Dejai Foster and 6-4 junior Amari Allen – caused U-D Jesuit problems with their quickness and size.