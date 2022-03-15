Elisha Warren's strong senior season helps Woodhaven boys basketball reach regional final
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Elisha Warren has flown under the radar in terms of recognition while putting together an outstanding senior season for the Woodhaven boys basketball team.
Warren, a 6-foot-2 guard, has averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals to help put Woodhaven (19-4) into Wednesday night’s Division 1 regional final against a Detroit Cass Tech team which is 20-3, ranked No. 13 in The News Super 20 and knocked out PSL champion and No. 3-ranked Detroit King in the district final.