Lovejoy returns to Summit Academy for regional after playing this winter in North Carolina

Major League sports teams have added star players for playoff pushes to earn championships, but high school?

Well, that’s what it looks like for Romulus Summit Academy’s basketball team which has added standout point guard Orlando Lovejoy to its roster for the regional tournament.

Lovejoy was ranked among the top players to contend for the Mr. Basketball award. After all, Lovejoy averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals last season to help Summit Academy earn its first regional title, a reason he earned a spot on The News all-state first-team for Division 2.