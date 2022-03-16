Wednesday's Prep's: Walker-Berry leads Edison past Summit Academy for regional title

Carleton — Detroit Edison tossed aside a Charter League tournament semifinal loss to Romulus Summit Academy by defeating its rival 42-41 on Bryce Eaton’s floater in the lane with eight seconds remaining in a Division 2 regional championship game Wednesday night.

“Our team was getting trapped, so I had to find a way to get the ball and get a bucket for the win,” said Eaton who finished with 11 points. “I had made a careless turnover right before that, so I had to get back locked in and get a bucket for the win.”