Division 2 girls basketball state final: Miss Basketball award winner Whitehorn guides Edison to title
David Goricki
The Detroit News
East Lansing — The final game of the girls basketball state finals at Breslin Center on Saturday night had Miss Basketball award winner Ruby Whitehorn and Detroit Edison going up against Grand Rapids West Catholic and Miss Basketball runner-up Abbey Kimball.
Kimball missed the majority of West Catholic’s state semifinal win over Detroit Country Day after colliding with a Country Day player and banging her head.