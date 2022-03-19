7 year-old Pontiac girl killed in gang-related drive-by shooting, police say
Division 4 girls basketball state final: Fowler dominates glass, defends state title

David Goricki
The Detroit News

East Lansing — Fowler dominated the glass to repeat as Division 4 state champions Saturday morning at the Breslin Center, defeating Plymouth Christian, 61-46.

Fowler (23-3) owned a 42-20 rebounding advantage, including 15-2 at the offensive end, leading to multiple second- and third-chance opportunities.

Plymouth Christian's Grace Fernandez (4) can't stop Fowler's Taylor Weber from controlling this rebound in the first half of the Division 4 state championship Saturday at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“We talk about taking away second-chance opportunities for the other team, and because we’re going to attack the offensive glass, we have so many second-chance opportunities, so it’s just a huge benefit to us,” Fowler coach Nathan Goerge said.

