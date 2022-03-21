Detroit King's Chansey Willis wins Mr. Basketball

Detroit — Chansey Willis of Detroit King was named Mr. Basketball on Monday afternoon after helping his team repeat as PSL champions and a No. 3 ranking heading into the state tournament.

Willis, a 6-foot-2 point guard, won the prestigious award, annually given to the state’s top senior player by voting from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan members, by a 2,620-2,384 margin over Kyle Vanderjagt of Grand Rapids Northview with Orchard Lake St. Mary’s point guard Kareem Rozier finishing third (2,079), followed by Jack Karasinski of Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1,990) and Treyvon Lewis of Ferndale (1,799).