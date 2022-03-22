Prep notes: Catholic League to expand, add 5 schools from Toledo; Diane Laffey to retire

The Catholic League announced Tuesday it is expanding with a handful of schools from Toledo, consisting of Toledo Central Catholic, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis de Sales, St. John’s Jesuit and St. Ursula Academy will be joining in the fall of 2023.

Vic Michaels, the director of the Catholic High School League (CHSL), released a statement following months of discussion between the CHSL and the five schools, which are all located within the Diocese of Toledo.