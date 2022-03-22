Radtka, Belleville shock Cass Tech in state quarterfinal to earn trip to Final Four

Belleville flew under the radar all season and now they will be taking a trip to the Breslin Center.

Belleville knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half — three from senior guard Braeden Lawhorn in the first quarter, three more from senior guard Da’Jon Johnson in the second quarter — and rallied to defeat Detroit Cass Tech, 47-45, in a state quarterfinal Tuesday night at Calihan Hall.