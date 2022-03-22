Radtka, Belleville shock Cass Tech in state quarterfinal to earn trip to Final Four
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Belleville flew under the radar all season and now they will be taking a trip to the Breslin Center.
Belleville knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half — three from senior guard Braeden Lawhorn in the first quarter, three more from senior guard Da’Jon Johnson in the second quarter — and rallied to defeat Detroit Cass Tech, 47-45, in a state quarterfinal Tuesday night at Calihan Hall.