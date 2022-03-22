Warren De La Salle upsets No. 1 Orchard Lake St. Mary's in boys quarterfinal

Detroit — Triston Nichols scored off a putback as time expired to help Warren De La Salle upset No. 1 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 50-48, in a Division 1 state quarterfinal Tuesday evening at Calihan Hall to avenge two regular-season losses to the Catholic League champs.

De La Salle — 18-7 and ranked No. 16 in The News Super 20 poll — had the ball after a timeout with 40.6 seconds left and the game even at 48. Caleb Reese missed a 3-point shot from the right wing but Nichols, from the weak side, grabbed the rebound and went up and scored, resulting in a wild celebration for De La Salle and a demoralizing finish for St. Mary’s (20-5).