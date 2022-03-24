Menominee slows down Ecorse's backcourt in D3 semifinal; Schoolcraft upsets Flint Beecher

East Lansing — Ecorse picked the wrong time to have a bad shooting day, having its season come to a close Thursday afternoon at the Breslin Center with a 74-56 loss to Menominee in a Division 3 state semifinal.

Menominee (23-3) had a lot to do with Ecorse’s shooting problems, especially 6-foot-6 Brady Schultz, who helped his team to an 18-point (41-23) halftime lead by scoring 14 and blocking four shots at the other end.