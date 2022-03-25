Karasinski, Brooks lead GRCC to repeat win over Ferndale in state semifinal, 82-71

East Lansing – It was far from the blowout of a year ago, but the same result with No. 2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central earning a 82-71 victory over Ferndale Friday night in a Division 2 state semifinal at the Breslin Center.

GRCC dominated Ferndale 81-55 in a semifinal last year at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids and went on to defeat Battle Creek Pennfield for the state championship.