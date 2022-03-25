Sulaka, De La Salle defeat GR Northview for first state title game in 40 years

East Lansing – Warren De LaSalle junior big man Mike Sulaka has to be opening up eyes of Big Ten coaches with his impressive play in the state tournament.

Sulaka, a 6-foot-8 junior, played his best game on the big stage of the Breslin Center Friday afternoon in leading No. 16 De La Salle to a 59-45 victory over Mr. Basketball runnerup Kyler Vanderjagt and No. 6 Grand Rapids Northview in a Division 1 state semifinal.